Request (REQ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,365.61 or 1.00020786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08280175 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $1,888,540.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.