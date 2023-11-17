Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 922,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,488,233 shares.The stock last traded at $21.24 and had previously closed at $20.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RVMD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,089.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,882 shares of company stock worth $4,394,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 118,930 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

See Also

