RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

