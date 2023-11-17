RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 18.2 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
