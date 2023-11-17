RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

