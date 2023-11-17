Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Riskified updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Riskified by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 158.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 58.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 15,003.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

