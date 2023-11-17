Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 58.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.