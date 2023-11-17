Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.