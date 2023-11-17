Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. Bank of America cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.