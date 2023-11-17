Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. Bank of America cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

CHRS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

