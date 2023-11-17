Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Gotham Makker Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gotham Makker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, September 28th, Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

View Our Latest Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.