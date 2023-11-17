Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

NYSE ROK opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

