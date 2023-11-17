Rocky Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
Rocky Brands Stock Performance
Shares of RCKY opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.30. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $33.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Brands
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.