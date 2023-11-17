Rocky Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of RCKY opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.30. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $33.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

