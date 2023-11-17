Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Insider Transactions at Genasys

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

About Genasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth $651,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

