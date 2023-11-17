Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROVR

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $52,041.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $52,041.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $149,238.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,576.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,641 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 165.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.