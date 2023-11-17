Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$106.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.75.

Shares of STN opened at C$96.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The stock has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$63.38 and a 12-month high of C$99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

