Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

CTLT opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

