Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.33.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$68.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$88.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -149.53%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

