Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$16.50 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.60 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.21 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.52. The stock has a market cap of C$384.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

