Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$15.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities set a C$16.50 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOM.U
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.