Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -395.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -624.84%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

