Royal Bank of Canada Trims Loews (NYSE:L) Target Price to $170.00

Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $67.22.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

