RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bakker Juliet Tammenoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50.

On Thursday, September 7th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $601,006.70.

On Friday, August 25th, Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00.

RXST opened at $28.13 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in RxSight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

