RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Large Volume Increase

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 202,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 360,275 shares.The stock last traded at $27.30 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,417 shares of company stock worth $3,997,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter worth $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

