Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.24

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.24 and last traded at $113.11, with a volume of 216563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

