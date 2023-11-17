Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,699 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.22 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.