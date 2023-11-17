Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Saia were worth $163,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1,084.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $411.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $443.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.67.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

