Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 13.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 355,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,173,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

