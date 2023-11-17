Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Trading Down 1.7 %
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total value of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.