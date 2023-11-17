Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.19.

Saputo Stock Down 1.7 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.14 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.37 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. Insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

