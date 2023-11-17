Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.19.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$27.14 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.37 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

In other Saputo news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

