Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

SDGR stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

