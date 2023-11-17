Scotiabank Cuts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

EIF stock opened at C$45.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.23. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.