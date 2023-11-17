Scotiabank Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.30

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.30 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$3.57 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

