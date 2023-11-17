SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 30.9 %

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.18. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 739,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,920 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

