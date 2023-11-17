SEB (OTC:SEBYF) vs. Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Critical Survey

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SEB alerts:

Dividends

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEB and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEB and Bassett Furniture Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 27.06 Bassett Furniture Industries $485.60 million 0.29 $65.35 million $0.65 24.46

Bassett Furniture Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 1.43% 2.95% 1.47%

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats SEB on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

(Get Free Report)

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of November 26, 2022, it operated a network of 58 company-owned stores and 33 licensee-owned stores. It also provides warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties; and distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, and Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells its products online. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.