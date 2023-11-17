Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.14.

SIGI opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

