Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

