Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVTRF shares. Barclays upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

