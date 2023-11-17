Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Decreases By 5.5%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADT Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADT

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.