Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Drops By 13.9%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 39,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

