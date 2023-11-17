Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Declines By 7.5%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPS
Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
