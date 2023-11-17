Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Declines By 7.5%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 815,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPS

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle D. Esterman acquired 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,414.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $300,002 in the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.