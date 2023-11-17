Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreases By 9.7%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 410,037 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Public Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

APEI opened at $5.87 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

