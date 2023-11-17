Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Declines By 6.0%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,513.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.