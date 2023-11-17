Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Rises By 13.3%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $72,737.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,928,088 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,609.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 310,016 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

