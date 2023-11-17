Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Decreases By 5.4%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BPT opened at $3.35 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 5,937.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 4,547.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

