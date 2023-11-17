Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rises By 13.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Conduent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.