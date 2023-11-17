Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Expands By 13.8%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Integer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $89.01 on Friday. Integer has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integer

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.