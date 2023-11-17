Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Grows By 14.1%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Honest Trading Down 4.7 %

HNST stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carla Vernon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White acquired 64,250 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $75,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 318,675 shares in the company, valued at $372,849.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,463 shares of company stock valued at $860,432. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

