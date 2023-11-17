Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rises By 5.9%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.