Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rises By 5.9%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Liberty SiriusXM Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.