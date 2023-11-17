Siacoin One Day Volume Tops $66.87 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $268.59 million and approximately $66.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00193254 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00629910 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010995 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00454268 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053305 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00131342 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,694,415,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,670,130,482 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
