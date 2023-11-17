Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of SLN opened at $9.41 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.49%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

