Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 3,925 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 176.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.